Police blotter: Boyfriend punched; bike stolen; fraudulent check; uptown speeder

Butte police reports

Boyfriend punched

Katie J. Conte, 36, of Alsip, Illinois was arrested around 4 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor simple assault.

Officers arrived in the 50 block of West Park Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman. When they arrived, the 35-year-old boyfriend’s lip was bleeding.

Also of Alsip, he told police that Conte had punched him in the face and ripped his shirt.

Bike stolen

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Caleb Newsome Harwood, 31, of Butte allegedly stole a bike outside the Montana Axe Bar & Throwing Co., 37 W. Park St., and then headed across the street to the Park Street Parking Garage, where officers found him about 15 minutes later.

He was booked into the jail for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the miscellaneous offenses of criminal contempt warrant, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fraudulent check

An employee of Wells Fargo Bank, 3650 Harrison Ave., called late Thursday afternoon to report that Ryan Kenneth Neal, 36, of Butte had just attempted to cash a fraudulent check at their facility.

When officers arrived, Neal was still in the parking lot and was arrested for felony forgery and the misdemeanor offense of buying or possessing stolen property. At the jail, he was found to be in possession of a glass pipe and a loaded syringe, so was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

Uptown speeder

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer clocked the driver of a dark-colored Charger going 70 miles per hour in the 700 block of South Montana Street.

Adrian Rene Lucero Jr., 28, of Mission Hills, Calif., was then pulled over on Park Street and arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and reckless driving.

More reports

Tools were stolen from a house under construction in the 300 block of West Granite Street.

A battery from a 2001 Ford Expedition was taken while in was parked in the 2000 block of Florence Boulevard.

A man and woman staying at the KOA Campground, at 1601 Kaw Ave., were having a verbal argument, loud enough that the police were called. The fighting duo told the officer they were done arguing and everything was fine.

Three people were sleeping at Emma Park. An officer arrived and told the trio to move it along.

It was reported that a .45 pistol was stolen from a home in the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue.