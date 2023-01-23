Police blotter: Bonked with beer bottle; arrests on Cornell; bad bar behavior

Butte police reports

Hit with beer bottle

On Thursday night, it is alleged Sebastian Colin Campbell, 28, of Butte struck another man with a beer bottle at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 133 S. Main St.

Campbell was booked into the jail for felony assault with a weapon.

Arrests on Cornell

Anthony Wayne Johnson, 46, of Butte was arrested in the 2100 block of Cornell Avenue Thursday night on a warrant for felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs.

Also in the 2100 block of Cornell Avenue Thursday night, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Cassidy Jo Mack, 25, of Butte for felony parole violation.

Window punched

It is alleged that William James Robinson, 28, of Butte punched a window just after 1 a.m. Friday at The Dublin, 20 S. Montana St.

Robinson was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Woman, teen thrown

Late Saturday night, a woman in the 1700 block of Delaware Street claimed Christopher Thomas Ward, 40, of Butte had thrown her to the floor. It is also alleged he did the same to a teenager.

He was arrested for two misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault.

Keys thrown

Randy Joe Weist, 41, of Butte was at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., at around 1 a.m. Sunday and was told to leave. He didn’t want to.

When officers arrived, they offered Weist a ride home, but he refused. He then reportedly started to act aggressively and told officers he wanted to go to jail. He got his wish after he threw his keys at an officer’s face and was jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Criminal contempt

During a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday near the intersection of Continental and Yale, Cheri Lee Taylor Trbovich, 63, of Butte was arrested on a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out of Butte City Court.

Saturday DUI

Jet Ernest Campbell, 24, of Billings was booked into the jail around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal) and driving without liability insurance.

Campbell was stopped near the intersection of Dewey and Wynne. He reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and was taken to jail where he refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

Other reports

A DeWalt oscillating saw and a battery were stolen from a residence in the 1700 block of Longfellow Street.

A female student at Butte High School reportedly slapped another female student near Jimmy John’s, 563 S. Arizona St.

Someone broke a window of a vehicle parked at Centana Property Management, 1822 Harrison Ave., and took a pack of cigarettes.

An inmate allegedly exposed himself to staff at the Butte Detention Center.

Two people were caught on video stealing candy, pop and ice cream from the Dollar Tree, 1303 Harrison Ave.

A speaker was stolen from a residence in the 800 block of South Main Street.

Shots were allegedly fired in the 1300 block of East Second Street, but when officers arrived, they could find no evidence.