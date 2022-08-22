Police blotter: Bar patrons bear sprayed; bonfire dispute; assault with bat

Butte police reports

Patrons bear sprayed

Just after midnight Friday, Anthony Scott Davis, 51, of Billings was arguing with some people inside the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St. He decided to end the argument by spraying the floor with bear spray and then walked out. Multiple patrons were reportedly affected.

Officers caught up with Davis, who was allegedly still holding a can of bear spray. He was arrested for misdemeanor negligent endangerment.

Neighbors’ dispute

Late Friday night, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Utah Avenue.

According to the police report, Daniel Lee Nugent, 67, of Butte was upset because his neighbors had a bonfire going in their yard and the smoke was wafting into his house. They allegedly ignored his request to put the fire out, so he grabbed a hose and put it out for them. It is also alleged that Nugent had a .22, which reportedly discharged accidentally into his own yard. Nugent was taken to jail.

Struck with bat

According to a witness, it is alleged that on Friday afternoon, Kari Joann O’Connell, 36, of Butte struck another female in the back with a baseball bat.

The incident took place in the 200 block of Curtis Street. O’Connell was jailed for felony assault with a weapon.

Simple assault

Misty Dawne Sprague, 41, of Butte was jailed Thursday afternoon for misdemeanor simple assault.

It is alleged that Sprague got into a verbal argument with a woman at Silver Bow Homes, which turned physical when Sprague reportedly dug her fingernails into the other woman’s arm.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Ross Biggerstaff, 20, of Broomfield, Colorado just before 3 a.m. Saturday for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Careless driving

At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed a man driving carelessly in the 1500 block of Harrison Avenue.

Sean William Keuch, 31, of Bozeman was pulled over and failed sobriety maneuvers. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and careless driving.

Criminal contempt

In the 400 block of North Jackson Street, Nesha Sue Hoffman, 39, of Butte was arrested late Sunday night on a criminal contempt warrant.

Turn it down

Three men were walking home just before 2 a.m. Monday, and all three had plenty to say.

Apparently, the trio was so loud that police were called. An officer arrived and told the threesome to turn the volume down.

Several offenses

Amanda Katherine Bowers, 40, of Butte was arrested Sunday night by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for felony assault with a weapon and the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, fleeing from police, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, and hit and run of highway fixtures.

Recent reports

Two men got into an argument over shopping carts and the police were called. No one was hurt and the duo decided to forgive and forget.

A bag of clothes was taken from a car parked in the 100 block of Josette Avenue.

A person living in the 1900 block of Roberts thought he heard two gunshots but the culprit turned out to be two firecrackers.

Someone scratched the rear side of a Subaru Outback parked in the 800 block of 17 th Street.

Street. The front windshield on a 1990 Nissan Pathfinder was broken while parked at the Silver Bow Homes.

A woman called to say her boyfriend was throwing her things in the garbage at a residence in the 1300 block of Joy Lane but then called back to say everything had settled down.

A 2018 Gas Gas 250 dirt bike was stolen from the 5000 block of Harrison Avenue.

A late night conversation by several people in the middle of the street in the 500 block of West Silver apparently got too loud for the neighbors. The police arrived and told everyone to hit the road.

Windows were broken at homes in the 200 block of Ohio Street and 1700 block of LaFayette Avenue.

A mountain bike was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Telluride Ridge.