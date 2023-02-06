Butte police reports

Knock it off!

Late Friday night, two people who apparently really don’t like each other were both at the Pair-a-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave. One of the individuals was taking pictures of the other with a cell phone and that person reportedly got pretty agitated and called the police. Officers arrived and told the pair to knock it off.

Criminal trespass

A call came in about an unknown man entering a home from the back door in the 400 block of West Mercury Street and walking out the front door.

The unknown man turned out to be Scott Daniel Hockaday, 45, of Butte, who was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of criminal trespass to property and an additional criminal contempt warrant.

While being booked into the jail at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Hockaday reportedly had a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe, so he was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday arrest

Jackson Brodrick Allen Holm, 18, of Butte was arrested Sunday night in the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue for felony probation violation.

Saturday DUI

Patrick Louis Sassano, 50, of Helena was turning into the Comfort Inn parking lot when an officer noticed he was driving a vehicle with expired license plates. Once pulled over, the officer reportedly also concluded that Sassano was intoxicated.

After going through on-site field sobriety tests, Sassano was booked into the jail just after midnight Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal) and no vehicle registration.

Suspected drugs

While leaving St. James Healthcare Saturday night, Ryan Christopher McConnell, 38, of Butte was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants for violating a no-contact order.

A syringe of suspected drugs was found in his pocket and he was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

No contact

On Saturday night, officers arrived at a residence in the 600 block of South Jackson Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

The man, Andrew Michael Cross, 27, of Butte was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of violating a no-contact order.

Pushed to the ground

A woman living in the 300 block of West Granite Street reported to police that Robert Mateo Rodarte, 33, of Butte had grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the ground.

Rodarte was booked into the jail just before 5 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault.

Taken to jail

Late Friday night, officers were called to investigate a disturbance on Park and Main streets.

Joseph Abraham Brian, 43, of Butte was at the scene and he had several warrants out for his arrest and was taken to jail.

Felony warrants

Two Butte people, Alex Shane Hemphill, 24, and Keisha Joann Barnes, 35, were stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper near the intersection of Front and Atlantic streets Friday night.

The car Hemphill was driving had a temporary tag that had expired. He had a felony warrant out for his arrest for parole violation and had a pipe allegedly used for drugs in his possession.

Barnes had a felony warrant out for her arrest out of Lewis and Clark County and was also arrested.

Stolen property

Amy Marie Myers, 50, of Opportunity was allegedly driving without headlights when stopped around 1:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Diamond and Excelsior streets.

Once the car had been pulled over, a man jumped out and took off running. Myers, who allegedly had stolen property in the car, was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of buying or possessing stolen property and failure to have headlights on vehicle.

More weekend reports

A box of Christmas decorations was stolen Friday from a storage area in the 900 block of West Park Street.

On Friday night, a call came in that someone was “spinning cookies” out at Stodden Park, but when officers arrived the spinner and car were long gone.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, it was reported that someone in the upper parking lot at the Big M fired off several shots. When officers arrived, however, the shooter had left the area.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, two men got into a fight in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue but quickly parted company when officers arrived.

A vehicle was broken into Saturday night while parked at Montana Tech, 1300 W. Park St.

A car stolen in Belgrade was retrieved late Saturday night in the parking lot of the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, someone living in the area of Silver and Washington streets heard a single gunshot fired. Officers arrived, but the perpetrator was not located.

Two persons on four-wheelers attempted to steal a battery from a trailer at around 2 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Texas Avenue. The would-be thieves were confronted and took off without a battery.