Police blotter: Assault at Safeway; sexual assault reported; kids arguing outside school

Butte police reports

Assault at Safeway

Early Thursday night, an alleged assault took place at Safeway, 310 W. Front St.

According to the police report, a woman wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt entered the grocery store, and while there managed to throw a bag of licorice at a female customer. She then approached another woman, grabbed her and choked her. In the midst of the assault, she also told the woman she wanted her dead.

Neither customer knew the woman. She had left before officers arrived. The case is under investigation.

Thursday DUI

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a call came in about a possible intoxicated driver headed north on Excelsior Avenue.

An officer located the black pickup, which was partially in the northbound lane and was operating with two flat tires on the passenger’s side. Also, the front end of the truck was damaged.

The driver was Steven Whitcomb Foster, 32, of Butte, who allegedly smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal).

Arrest warrants

Officials from the Gallatin County police brought both Seth Scott Babcock, 29, of Butte and Teresa Nichol Salcido, 35, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center on Thursday afternoon. Babcock had several misdemeanor warrants, including the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt, buying or possessing stolen property, and two additional Montana Highway Patrol warrants. Salcido was jailed for felony violation of release condition warrant and a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant.

On Thursday afternoon, Satchel Theresa Gordon, 32, of Butte was brought in from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County for felony violation of release condition.

Also on Thursday, Probation & Parole arranged for the arrests of William Robert Murphy, 33, of Butte for felony violation of release condition, and Kaitlyn Marie Neumiller, 38, of Butte on a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Joshua Arne Hoar, 40, of Butte Thursday afternoon for the misdemeanor offenses of MHP arrest warrant, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and no liability insurance in effect.

Little fire

At around noon Thursday, someone thought there was a fire just south of the Butte Rescue Mission in the 600 block of West Platinum Street. It turned out that some homeless people had a little fire going to stay warm.

Sexual assault

A sexual assault with forcible sodomy was reported early Thursday afternoon. The case is currently under investigation.

Students arguing

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, students were reportedly arguing with each other outside the Webster Garfield Complex, 1050 S. Montana St. No one was cited.

