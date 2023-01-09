Police blotter: Asleep in car; fuel pump dragging; throwing bottles at bar

Butte police reports

Sound asleep

Late Sunday night, a call came in that a man appeared to be sleeping in his car outside the Family Dollar, 1299 Harrison Ave.

Corey Mitchell Spindler, 47, of Butte was the man sound asleep. When he was woken up, he reportedly appeared to be under the influence and had in his possession drug paraphernalia.

Spindler was arrested for misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a criminal contempt warrant.

Banned man returns

On Sunday morning, James Dale Sieminski, 44, of Butte allegedly entered Walmart, 3901 Harrison Ave., an establishment he had been banned from.

Police were called and when an officer arrived, Sieminski had already left but was soon tracked down and arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Dragging fuel pump

Just after midnight Sunday, an officer out on patrol noticed a car in Uptown Butte with a fuel pump hose dragging from its gas tank.

The driver, William Glen Edward Hawk, 58, of Butte was stopped at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., and was jailed for possession of dangerous drugs, along with possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe), driving without liability insurance and no vehicle registration.

Arrest warrants

— John David Folland, 48, of Butte was arrested Saturday night near the intersection of Dexter and Alabama for felony probation violation.

— Late Saturday afternoon, Lawrence Howard Roach, 40, homeless was arrested in the 600 block of South Dakota Street on a felony warrant out of Arizona.

— An officer was investigating a suspicious trailer parked in the 1900 block of Walnut Street and found that one of the occupants, Jami Jo Martin, 34, homeless, had a felony criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest. She was taken to jail.

Light pole hit

At around 4:20 Sunday morning, an officer out on patrol near Front Street and Harrison Avenue, noticed a 2020 Dodge Ram with steam coming from the front. It also appeared to have recently been in a crash of some sort.

The driver, Cole Lee James Turk, 26, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and had actually allegedly hit a light pole.

He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence (second offense).

Throwing bottles

At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about two men throwing bottles and cans at The Dublin, 20 S. Montana St. A front window was reportedly damaged.

Witnesses said the two men were Bradyn Harris Thomas, 19, and Brian Andrew Ogolin, 21, both of Butte. Thomas and Ogolin denied it.

The two men were jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

More reports

—A 2006 Chevy Silverado with a snowplow on the front was reported stolen from outside SJ Perry, 712 S. Arizona St.

— Last month, a man got his girlfriend’s Toyota RAV4 stuck in the nearby mountains. When he went to retrieve the sports utility vehicle Saturday, someone had shot at it several times.