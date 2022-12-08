Police blotter: Asked to leave; habitual offender; felony possession

Butte police reports

Asked to leave

Late Wednesday night, Ashley Lynn Watson, 36, of Butte was asked to leave the Party Palace but she refused. An officer arrived and she decided to comply, but as the officer was leaving the area, he saw Watson wandering back over to the establishment and attempting to get right back in.

She was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of failure to disperse. The officer also learned she had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest out of Madison County.

Several misdemeanors

While out on patrol in the 700 block of Main Street Wednesday night, an officer stopped a vehicle with an inactive demo plate.

The driver was Gary Lynn Button, 59, of Butte, who was arrested on several misdemeanors including criminal contempt, habitual offender operating a vehicle, operating without current registration, no liability insurance in effect, driving without a valid driver’s license, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Two felonies

An officer located a stolen 2007 GMC pickup in the 1500 block of Elm Street late Tuesday night. A witness told the officer that Levi Jacob Edward Gordon, 23, of Butte, who was in a nearby garage, had been driving the truck.

Gordon was arrested for felony possession of stolen property and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Misdemeanor DUI

Lucas Mark Nadeau, 21, of Butte was booked and released Wednesday afternoon for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and speeding.

Ranting and raving

Officers were called to a Galena Street apartment complex late Wednesday morning to investigate a disturbance. There they found Jonathan Reed Koontz, 40, of Butte reportedly “ranting and raving” and refusing to go back into his apartment.

Since Koontz was in no mood to comply, he was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.