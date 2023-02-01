Police blotter: Aggravated burglary; probation violation; loud music complaint

Butte police reports

Aggravated burglary

James Randall Yoss, 40, of Butte arrived at a residence in the 2400 block of Locust Street late Monday night, looking for a woman he knew. He reportedly pounded on the front door and when a man, who knew Yoss, answered the door, he allegedly forced his way in and assaulted two people.

The woman he was looking for was not in the house, but another woman was. He then took her cell phone and left the area.

Officers found him walking near the intersection of Carolina Avenue and Locust Street. He was booked into the jail just after midnight Tuesday for two felony offenses of aggravated burglary.

At the casino

While doing a walk-through at the Town Pump Casino, 531 S. Montana St., officers found William Robert Pentland, 52, of Butte, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation.

During the arrest, suspected methamphetamine was found in his possession and he was also jailed for the felony offense of possession of dangerous drugs.

Throwing food

Just before noon Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the 200 block of North Montana Street to investigate a disturbance.

A woman told police that Robert Stephen Earthboy, 25, of Ramsay had been throwing food inside the residence and reportedly was throwing her belongings down the stairs. He also allegedly threatened her with a broom.

Earthboy was arrested around noon Tuesday for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Noon arrest

Michael James Merzlak, 35 and homeless was arrested around noon Tuesday near the intersection of Park and Montana streets.

Merzlak had warrants out for his arrest for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor revocation of sentence.

Felony warrant

Joshua Warren Peterson, 34, of Helena was arrested just before noon Tuesday on a felony probation violation warrant out of Lewis and Clark County.

Over the fence

A woman living in the 1100 block of Schley Avenue claimed Tuesday morning that her neighbor across the alley was throwing his garbage over her fence.

Shut it down

Early Tuesday night, officers arrived in the 900 block of West Woolman Street to investigate loud music coming from a residence. The music lovers were told to shut it down and they did.