Aggravated assault

Dale Michael Reynolds, 22, of Butte was booked into jail just before 3 a.m. Saturday for felony aggravated assault.

According to the police report, a fight broke out outside the Acoma Lounge, 60 E. Broadway St., where an unidentified man with facial injuries was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Speeding down Harrison

An officer reportedly clocked Steven John Wilcox, 36, of Butte going 76 miles per hour as he drove down Harrison Avenue at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Wilcox, who appeared to be intoxicated, was stopped at the Walmart parking lot. He was arrested in connection with the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, reckless driving and open container in vehicle.

No headlights

Andrew Nicholas Doiron, 33, of Butte was driving near the intersection of Broadway and Main streets at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over by an officer for driving without headlights.

Doiron reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and was taken to jail. He was jailed on a warrant for felony probation violation and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (second offense) traffic stop and failure to have headlights on.

Under arrest

Ashlyn Nicole Lewis, 24, of Butte was placed under arrest Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of Ottawa Street for misdemeanor partner or family member assault. The alleged victim was a female family member.

Warrants issued

Tauteana Tita Marie Matt, 28, of Billings was arrested early Thursday afternoon at the Napton Apartments, 25 E. Granite St., on a felony warrant out of Yellowstone County.

Douglas William Smith, 38, of Butte was arrested in the 800 block of South Main Street Sunday morning on felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Lewis & Clark County.

Abigail Angelina Gates, 21, of Butte was arrested Saturday morning in the 27800 block of Locust on two misdemeanor warrants for criminal contempt.

Accident on Dewey

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to an accident near the U.S. Post Office, 701 Dewey Blvd.

A man, who was later identified as Samuel Robert Medina, 46, of Butte, allegedly drove his van over a nearby curb and got it stuck in a snow bank. He then exited the vehicle and started walking. A witness told police the van was swerving back and forth prior to the accident.

Officers found multiple alcohol containers in the vehicle and caught up to Medina, who was just a short distance away. He was taken to jail where a baggie of suspected drugs was found in his pocket, and was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offenses of reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Felony DUI

A car was in the parking lot at the Thriftway, 1900 S. Montana St., but still running. An officer stopped to check and determined that the driver, Dennis Scott Schock, 60, of Butte was intoxicated.

At the Butte Detention Center, Schock failed sobriety maneuvers and was jailed for felony driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense.

Recent reports

A car parked in the 200 block of Curtis Street had two windows broken out.

An air compressor and nail gun were stolen from a home being worked on in the 900 block of 16th Street.

A license plate was stolen from a car parked in the 1300 block of Joy Lane.

A stereo speaker was stolen from a car parked in the 700 block of West Park Street.

A male student at Butte High School tackled another male student at Butte High School, 401 S. Wyoming St., and was then cited for misdemeanor simple assault.

A female student slammed another girl up against the wall at Butte High School, 401 S. Wyoming St., and was also cited for misdemeanor simple assault.

A father and son living in the 2900 block of Dexter Street were loudly yelling at each other but had quit before officers arrived.

A vehicle was reported broken into while it was parked near Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St. Taken was a pistol that had been in the center console.

Gas was siphoned from a vehicle parked at St. James Healthcare, 400 S. Clark St.

Ear buds and headphones were taken from a home in the 1600 block of Lowell Avenue.

A landlord contacted the police to report that a renter who was living at a residence in the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard damaged the property.

A wallet was reportedly stolen from a home in the 2900 block of Hecla Street.

A man was making a general nuisance of himself and yelling at patrons of Jim’s Bar, 2720 Elm St., so the police were called. He left before officers arrived.

A woman living in the 3000 block of Busch Street allegedly kicked her neighbor’s door but reportedly had no reason to do so.

Some people living in the 100 block of Trinity Loop were reportedly very loud and neighbors complained. The loud neighbors decided to settle down.