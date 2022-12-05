Police blotter: Absconder charged with felonies; false ID; weekend DUIs

Butte police reports

Out of gas

Late Sunday night, an officer found a car in the middle of the street at the intersection of Carolina and Elm. The officer then saw Edward Joseph McDonald, 42, of Butte exit the car and walk away.

When stopped, he told the officer he had run out of gas. Turns out the vehicle had come back stolen and Adult Probation & Parole had reported McDonald as an absconder.

He was arrested for felony buying or possessing stolen property and felony parole violation.

MHP arrest

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Denise Elaine Gardipee, 46, of Butte at around 1 a.m. Sunday on a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant and the misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and failure to wear a seat belt.

False identification

Late Friday night, Jeremiah Ray Cutsinger, 32, of Belgrade was stopped in the 1500 block of Elm Street because of an inactive license plate.

According to the police report, Cutsinger also gave the officer a driver’s license that was not his. When questioned, he admitted it was not his and was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no liability insurance in effect, and obstructing a peace officer.

In addition, the Belgrade man had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Park County and two misdemeanor warrants out of Gallatin County.

Asleep at the wheel

Near the intersection of Jackson and Park streets, Caleb Dean Simpson, 19, of Butte was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car, with the lights and music still on.

It reportedly took a bit of time to wake up Simpson, who appeared to be intoxicated. At the jail, he failed sobriety maneuvers and a Breathalyzer showed he was over the legal limit.

He was booked into the jail around 4 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence.

Misdemeanor warrant

Mark Thomas Hockaday, 53, of Butte was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Florence and Wall streets.

Hockaday had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest from Butte City Court.

No headlights

Early Saturday morning near the intersection of Park and Idaho streets, Samuel Aaron Butcher, 23, of Butte was seen by an officer driving a Toyota Tacoma without headlights on.

When Butcher was pulled over, he appeared to be intoxicated and failed onsite and jail sobriety tests. A Breathalyzer showed he was over the legal limit and was booked into the jail just before 2 a.m. for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and failure to have lamps lit.

Additional crimes

— A debit card was taken from a residence in the 1300 block of Sunrise Lane.

— Someone damaged the door at Butte Animal Control, 699 Centennial Ave., and took a dog.

— The back window on a Jeep Renegade was busted in the 3200 block of South Montana Street

— A porch pirate struck a home on Elderberry Lane and took six packages containing magnetic toys, a purse, pair of boots, earrings, a blanket and a calendar.

— Just before opening at Wendy’s, 3221 Harrison Ave., someone pushed open the drive-thru window and grabbed some gift cards. The thievery was all in vain, as the cards had not been activated and are of no use.

— Two rental cars have reportedly not been returned to the rental store.

— A 1989 Toyota pickup was stolen while parked in the 400 block of East Park Street.

— A garbage can was stolen from outside a home on East Center Street.