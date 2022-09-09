NorthWestern Energy reports aggressive scam targeting customers

As of Sept. 1, NorthWestern Energy customers have reported more than 400 attempts by scammers to steal their money.

These con-artists are calling from spoofed phone numbers with state area codes and local prefixes. Customers say the scammers threaten to disconnect service in 30 minutes unless an immediate payment is made.

According to Jo Dee Black, NorthWestern Energy spokesperson, energy companies will never threaten their customers, and accounts with past-due balances receive multiple notices in advance of a service disconnection.

“NorthWestern Energy personnel report each phone number to authorities to shut the numbers down,” says Black, “however this amount of scam activity is unusually high.”

Black advises customers to be vigilant about protecting themselves, their family members and neighbors from becoming victims of this scam.

For more details about avoiding scams, or to report a scam, go to www.northwesternenergy.com/scamalert.