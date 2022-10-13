Murder-suicide at Anaconda Town Pump

Police say an Anaconda man walked into an Anaconda casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked out to the parking lot and turned the gun on himself. Both men were dead at the scene.

The victim was Keith Illston, 61, and the shooter has been identified as Larry Blodnick, 65.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather said the shooting occurred Wednesday night at the Town Pump casino, 6940 Montana Highway 1, in front of several witnesses.

According to Chief Sather, a casino worker notified his office at 6:30 p.m. Because of Town Pump’s surveillance cameras, the entire incident was on video, and with the number of people who witnessed the shooting, there was no question as to what happened.