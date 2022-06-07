Man, woman in Anaconda allegedly tried to kill her ex-husband with antifreeze

Authorities allege that Brice Allen Boyd and Katheryn Florence Schimming of Anaconda collaborated last year to repeatedly poison the food and drink of Schimming’s ex-husband with antifreeze.

The alleged poisonings occurred during the summer of 2021.

Boyd, 37, and Schimming, 38, allegedly targeted her ex-husband, Jeffery Shuck. Boyd allegedly poured antifreeze into soft drinks or used a syringe to inject antifreeze into food, such as a McDonald’s hamburger, prosecutors allege in charging documents.

Schimming allegedly drove Boyd to McDonald’s “to buy food for Shuck that Boyd would then add antifreeze to,” records show. Schimming told investigators “that she had known Boyd was feeding Shuck antifreeze,” according to court records.

A woman who lived with Schimming told police she had witnessed the doctoring of Shuck’s food by Boyd on several occasions, records show. She said she also had observed Shuck’s reaction – becoming ill and vomiting after unknowingly ingesting the antifreeze, according to court documents.

Schimming also allegedly gave Shuck excessive doses of prescription medicines, records show. Shuck is described in court documents as suffering from schizophrenia.

Court records reported that witnesses said Schimming wanted to get rid of Shuck and that Boyd was jealous of the relationship Schimming had with Shuck.

Last month, Boyd pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide in connection with the case and remains jailed in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, where he also faces multiple charges of child sex abuse for allegedly abusing three children.

Schimming was charged initially with conspiracy to commit the offense of deliberate homicide. As the case moved toward trial, Boyd began writing letters to Schimming’s attorney, Kathleen Foley, according to charging documents.

“In at least one of these letters he disclosed his involvement in attempting to poison Shuck with antifreeze during June and July. He described in detail putting the antifreeze on nachos, drinks, and in other fast food that was purchased for Shuck,” court records show.

On May 11, in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court, Schimming agreed to enter an Alford plea to a charge of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state likely has enough evidence for a conviction. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss four felony counts of intimidation and to recommend a prison sentence of 10 years at the Montana Women’s Prison. District Court Judge Ray Dayton ordered a presentence investigation and Schimming remains jailed in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Antifreeze contains ethylene glycol.

According to the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, ethylene glycol ingestion can cause serious or fatal toxicity. It can affect neurological function, respiration, cardiovascular performance and more, including liver and kidney function.

Court documents report that Shuck’s medical records showed a marked decrease in kidney function “during the time in which Schimming was driving Boyd and the food laced with antifreeze to be fed to Jeffery Shuck.”

