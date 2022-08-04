Man who said he was 'the devil' gets 75 years for fatal stabbing in Butte

After calling it a “senseless crime and tragic waste of a mother’s life,” a judge sentenced a man to 75 years in the Montana State Prison on Thursday for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in June 2021.

Prosecutors had recommended the sentence for 47-year-old Ronald Walter Roberts, saying the homicide of 38-year-old Carmen Edwards was “just pure evil,” and District Judge Kurt Krueger agreed to that during a 10-minute hearing.

Police say when they got to the house that day, Roberts had blood all over his face and arms, said he was the devil and told officers to shoot him.

Roberts’ defense attorney, Sherry Petrovich-Staedler, told Krueger on Thursday that her client was OK with 75 years in prison because he didn’t want to hurt anyone else. She said he was high on meth and hallucinating at the time of the stabbing.

"He thought the only way to get the devil out of him was to — for him and his partner to drink each other's blood," Petrovich-Staedler said.

“He asked that he be put away for a lengthy amount of time,” she said as Roberts, shackled and dressed in orange jail garb, stood next to her without displaying any emotion.

Roberts has been jailed since the stabbing in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue on June 12, 2021. Police say he and Edwards had come to Butte from Salida, Colorado, about two weeks prior and that Edwards was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

Officers say he admitted to the stabbing but police and prosecutors have not said why he did it or what led to the crime. But Roberts’ father called police at noon that day saying his son had just killed his girlfriend and he wanted the police. He also said they were in the yard of the residence.

Police found nobody in the yard and nobody inside responded initially when an officer yelled. They heard someone upstairs, however, and when walking up the stairs “a male began yelling, ‘I’m the devil, you have to kill me,’” according to charging documents.

Roberts had blood all over his face and arms but no apparent wounds, and after running past officers toward an alley, they caught and detained him.

Police then found Edwards lying on her back with no clothing and blood all over her face, neck and head areas. The blood around her head appeared to be coagulating and there appeared to be wounds on her neck, prosecutors say.

Roberts’ mother arrived at the residence and told police she had picked up her son and Edwards in Bozeman and brought them to Butte. But she said she had no other information on Edwards.

