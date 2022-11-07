Kids left in truck while couple drinks at bar

Early Saturday morning, two boys, a 5-month-old and a one-year-old, were found in their car seats sleeping in the back seat of a truck while their parents drank inside the Pair-A-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave.

Police arrived at 1 a.m. and discovered the truck running in the rear parking lot with the children inside. Their parents, Theodore James Coppersmith, 25, and Shawna Heart Brake Negaard, 23, were both reportedly inebriated and had been at this establishment for more than two hours.

According to the police report, the couple did not think they did anything wrong because “in North Dakota it’s common to leave your children in the car.”

The two were arrested for the misdemeanor offense of endangerment/abandon/neglect.