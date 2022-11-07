 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Kids left in truck while couple drinks at bar

  • 0

Early Saturday morning, two boys, a 5-month-old and a one-year-old, were found in their car seats sleeping in the back seat of a truck while their parents drank inside the Pair-A-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave.

Police arrived at 1 a.m. and discovered the truck running in the rear parking lot with the children inside. Their parents, Theodore James Coppersmith, 25, and Shawna Heart Brake Negaard, 23, were both reportedly inebriated and had been at this establishment for more than two hours.

According to the police report, the couple did not think they did anything wrong because “in North Dakota it’s common to leave your children in the car.”

The two were arrested for the misdemeanor offense of endangerment/abandon/neglect.

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
12

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Both parties try to court the Latino vote in the US midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News