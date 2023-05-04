At around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, an unidentified man was reportedly doing karate moves outside the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse. He was also carrying a gun.

A courthouse employee noticed the gun in his holster. At one point, he reportedly pulled the gun out, looked at it, and then put the gun back in the holster. The employee then called 911.

Although no threats were made, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher ordered, for the safety of county employees, to put the courthouse on lockdown.

Eight minutes later, the man was found. He was walking less than a block away and after officers determined he was no threat to the public, the lockdown was lifted. According to law enforcement, the man apologized and said he wouldn’t do it anymore.