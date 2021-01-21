Judge strikes jiu-jitsu compromise in assault case

An assault case that has taken twists ended with a deferred sentence Thursday, but only after a judge settled a dispute over the defendant’s ability to practice jiu-jitsu.

A key to the mixed martial art is discipline and using only the necessary amount of force to subdue someone, but prosecutor Ann Shea said 23-year-old Kelly Joseph Merrick of Butte didn’t practice discipline when he slammed a man to the ground in August 2019.

The victim ended up in the hospital with a brain bleed, Shea said, so she wanted the deferred sentence to prohibit Merrick from practicing jiu-jitsu in any fashion while on probation.

Merrick’s attorney, Mark Vucurovich, said his client wasn’t an active participant in jiu-jitsu at the time of the incident but is now an instructor, teaching others about the martial art, and it was “totally unfair” to ban him from it.

“I see no benefit to forcing him to give up that competition,” he told District Judge Kurt Krueger.

Merrick was initially charged with aggravated assault, but as part of an agreement with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of felony criminal endangerment — defined as conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another.