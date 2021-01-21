Judge strikes jiu-jitsu compromise in assault case

An assault case that has taken twists ended with a deferred sentence Thursday, but only after a judge settled a dispute over the defendant’s ability to practice jiu-jitsu.
A key to the mixed martial art is discipline and using only the necessary amount of force to subdue someone, but prosecutor Ann Shea said 23-year-old Kelly Joseph Merrick of Butte didn’t practice discipline when he slammed a man to the ground in August 2019.
The victim ended up in the hospital with a brain bleed, Shea said, so she wanted the deferred sentence to prohibit Merrick from practicing jiu-jitsu in any fashion while on probation.
Merrick’s attorney, Mark Vucurovich, said his client wasn’t an active participant in jiu-jitsu at the time of the incident but is now an instructor, teaching others about the martial art, and it was “totally unfair” to ban him from it.
“I see no benefit to forcing him to give up that competition,” he told District Judge Kurt Krueger.
Merrick was initially charged with aggravated assault, but as part of an agreement with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of felony criminal endangerment — defined as conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another.
Krueger imposed a three-year deferred sentence, which the state and defense had recommended, and struck a compromise on the jiu-jitsu. Merrick can continue practicing and teaching it, the judge said, but he cannot compete in it while on probation.
As part of his instruction, Krueger said, he must demonstrate the safety aspects of jiu-jitsu to young people so they don’t abuse it and prove to probation officers that he’s teaching that.
According to prosecutors, Merrick and two other males went to a person’s house on Octane Lane in Butte in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2019. Several people were in the garage when Merrick confronted a man and slammed him to the ground.
Some witnesses said the victim was backing away with his hands up when Merrick punched him and slammed him. Merrick told police the man insulted him and grabbed him by the throat, so he took him to the ground.
Regardless, the victim hit his head on the cement and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to the hospital in Anaconda and when a CT scan revealed a brain bleed, he was transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was released later that evening.
According to one witness, Merrick had accused the victim of messing with his girlfriend. Merrick denied saying that.
Merrick pleaded guilty to the lesser criminal endangerment charge in October but botched the underlying plea agreement by claiming he was acting solely in self-defense. That didn’t fit the guilty plea so Krueger set a Dec. 7 trial date on the original charge of aggravated assault.
When later given another chance, Merrick pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment to Krueger’s satisfaction. Under the deferred sentence, Merrick can have the felony erased from his record after three years if he completes all terms of his probation.
Krueger told Merrick on Thursday that he had a “totally different level of skills” than the victim on the night of the incident.
“This could have ended in extreme tragedy,” he said.