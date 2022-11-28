Homeless man found dead Saturday morning in Butte

A homeless man was found dead Saturday morning near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the man’s body was found in a nearby culvert where it is believed the 36-year-old had been living.

The body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

“The cause and manner of death will be determined by the state medical examiner,” said the sheriff, who added “there were no signs of foul play at the scene.”

His name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.