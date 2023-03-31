KALISPELL — The youth coach accused of raping multiple boys participating in his private hockey program pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

Jami Leslie James, 47, of Columbia Falls, appeared before Judge Robert Allison after returning to the Flathead Valley earlier this month from the Butte-Silver Bow County jail. He faces two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in a separate case for rapes that allegedly occurred in the Butte area in 2019 and 2021.

James is scheduled to answer to the Butte charges during an April 5 arraignment. The Butte charges initially involved two 8-year-old boys who attended hockey camps led by James, but a third boy saw a newspaper article and photo about James’ arrest in early February. He told his parents two days later, “I think JJ did that to me,” Butte-Silver Bow prosecutors say.

The charges in Flathead County stem from alleged rapes at James’ Columbia Falls home and during a camping trip at the Hungry Horse Reservoir in 2020. Both of the underage victims told investigators that James pulled down their pants and stuck an object into their rectums, according to court documents.

Between the Flathead and Butte-Silver Bow cases, his bail is set at $750,000. Each of the counts carries a maximum penalty of 100 years behind bars and a fine of up to $50,000.

Most of the complaints against James allegedly stemmed from his hosting overnight camps with children, court documents said.

Following James’ not guilty pleas, his attorneys, Scott Hilderman and Lane Bennett, lobbied Judge Allison to extend the hockey coach’s time in Flathead County. James is scheduled to be transferred back to Butte April 3.

“He doesn’t need to be back that early and we need him here to begin work on his case,” Bennett told Allison.

Bennett said they would push to have James appear in Butte-Silver Bow via Zoom in future proceedings.

“We don’t know what their reaction will be,” he acknowledged to the court. “They may want him in Butte.”