A Great Falls man is behind bars following a high-speed chase Tuesday night near Rocker.

At about 6:30 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted Sonny Tee Reese, 33, driving a van reportedly stolen from the parking lot of a Great Falls hotel at the Town Pump in Rocker. As the trooper approached Reese, he took off in the van and a pursuit ensued.

The MHP officer requested assistance from the Butte police in apprehending Reese.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the chase went under the interstate, back toward the Rocker Town Pump, and then Reese headed west on a frontage road. A Butte police officer had already set a tire deflation device on the frontage road, which flattened the van’s tires.

Reese reportedly abandoned the van on Dawson Loop and took off on foot. He didn’t get too far before being apprehended.

Two hours after the chase began, Reese was booked into the jail for the felony offenses of buying or possessing stolen property and criminal endangerment, along with an out-of-jurisdiction warrant, and the misdemeanor offenses of reckless driving while eluding police, fleeing from police, and obstructing a peace officer.