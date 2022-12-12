 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garage fire may have been deliberately set

Fire truck on scene

Fire truck on scene

Just before midnight Saturday, firefighters with the Butte-Silver Bow Police Dept., were called to a garage fire behind a home at 1575 Elm St.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the fire appeared to be incendiary in nature with the fire starting on the exterior of the structure.   

The fire is currently under investigation. 

