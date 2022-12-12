Garage fire may have been deliberately set

Just before midnight Saturday, firefighters with the Butte-Silver Bow Police Dept., were called to a garage fire behind a home at 1575 Elm St.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the fire appeared to be incendiary in nature with the fire starting on the exterior of the structure.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
