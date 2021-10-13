Former Tommyknockers GM arrested, charged with burglary

The team announced the cancellation via Twitter without explanation, but players provided several. They said there weren’t enough host families to house them this summer, food was inadequate and they had no medical personnel, among other things.

Dane Wagner was subsequently fired, and Steve Wagner appeared before commissioners on Aug. 25 and said there were numerous “corrective action plans” in the works for next season. Among other things, new owners and managers with baseball experience were being sought.

But Gallagher wants to cut all ties to the team and league, and on Monday, the county’s Parks and Recreation Board endorsed his recommendation that a five-year lease at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte be canceled.

Gallagher cited numerous problems already public but said the “nail in the coffin” occurred several weeks ago when the club abandoned a concession stand at the Copper Mountain Sports Complex with beer and rotting food left out.

He said he isn’t clear if he needs approval from the Council of Commissioners to cancel the lease, but if he gets a legal OK on doing that from the county attorney, he will advise commissioners about his stand. Several of them have criticized the team’s operations.

Steve Wagner told the Standard on Monday that it was his understanding the concession stand was left in good order. He also said the club had a corrective-action plan and still wanted to pursue it.

