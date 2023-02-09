A Whitefish youth hockey coach was charged Wednesday with sexual intercourse without consent in Butte Justice Court.

According to court documents, the incident occurred at the Butte Plaza Inn, 2900 Harrison Ave., sometime around Sept. 20-22, 2019. The victim was under the age of 16.

Documents allege Jami Leslie James, 47, knowingly had sexual intercourse with a juvenile male who was under the age of 16 at the time of the offense.

Because of the victim’s age and the fact that the alleged offender is four or more years older, James could get life imprisonment or be imprisoned for a term not less than four years or more than 100 years. He also could be fined $50,000.

Butte-Silver Bow officials issued a warrant for James’ arrest on Feb. 3. James remains in the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell, James, a certified coach with the Amateur Athletic Union, moved to Montana in 2016. By the following year, he had formed the North American Hockey Academy, which by 2020 had nearly 700 students.

The academy’s official website states that it offers “an extensive development program for advanced hockey players in Northern Montana and Canada.”