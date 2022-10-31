Felony stalking charges filed against former Butte man

A former Butte man, Martin Joseph Ferriter, 56, of Henderson, Nevada was charged Monday in Judge Ben Pezdark’s justice court to a felony count of stalking, along with a misdemeanor stalking offense.

In addition, Ferriter was charged with five counts of privacy in communication, three of which are felony counts because they are repeat offenses.

All of the above offenses allegedly occurred in Butte-Silver Bow County, according to court documents.

On the privacy in communication charges, documents say that on two separate occasions, Ferriter reportedly, via electronic communication, threatened to inflict injury or physical harm to individuals and property, and made repeated use of obscene, lewd or profane language, or repeated lewd or lascivious suggestions.

The threats were made against a woman on or about Oct. 7 and against a man on or about Oct. 17.

On the three felony privacy in communication counts, on or between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, Ferriter reportedly threatened to harm a man and a woman. On separate occasions during that time frame, an additional two women were threatened, along with another man and woman.

The maximum penalty for felony privacy in communication is a prison sentence not to exceed five years and/or a $10,000 fine.

The misdemeanor stalking charge states that from August 2020 to Oct. 7, 2022, at various times and locations in Butte, Ferriter allegedly engaged in a course of conduct directed at a woman, putting her in fear for her own safety and the safety of her family, including her husband and children, and to suffer other substantial emotional distress.

From Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, he reportedly repeated this offense at various times and locations in Butte and was charged with felony stalking.

The maximum penalty for felony stalking is a prison sentence not to exceed five years and/or a $10,000 fine. Also, a person found guilty of stalking may be sentenced to pay all medical, counseling, and other costs occurred by or on behalf of the victim.

Bond for Ferriter has been set at $250,000.