 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Dynamite removed from Walkerville property

  • 0

Early Sunday afternoon, a man and a woman were cleaning up some property in the 1400 block of Fourth Street in Walkerville when they came upon four to six sticks of dynamite.

They immediately called the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, which secured the services of the Lewis and Clark County bomb squad.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the area around the property was quickly blocked off and area residents were advised to shelter in place.

The bomb squad secured the dynamite and took it for disposal.

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dutch queen meets LGBT community in San Francisco

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News