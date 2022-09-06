Dynamite removed from Walkerville property

Early Sunday afternoon, a man and a woman were cleaning up some property in the 1400 block of Fourth Street in Walkerville when they came upon four to six sticks of dynamite.

They immediately called the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, which secured the services of the Lewis and Clark County bomb squad.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the area around the property was quickly blocked off and area residents were advised to shelter in place.

The bomb squad secured the dynamite and took it for disposal.