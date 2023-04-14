The following people were recently found guilty or sentenced for a federal crime in a Montana federal courtroom.

—On April 11, a federal jury convicted David Loren Waldeck, 57, of Port Orchard, Washington of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in Lake County last year. Waldeck faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Sentencing was set for Sept. 13.

The government alleged in court documents and at trial that on Oct. 24, 2022, Flathead Tribal police officers stopped and arrested an individual on outstanding warrants and learned that a person named “David” was in Kalispell and coming back to Polson that day with meth and fentanyl to distribute. The police officers then stopped Waldeck later that day and located 4,212 fentanyl pills, approximately 837 grams, or 1.8 pounds of meth, and approximately 489 grams, or a little more than one pound, of cocaine in his vehicle.

—Kevin Michael Jakub, 38, of Hamilton, who admitted to illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, including a “ghost gun,” after having been convicted of felonies, was sentenced April 11 in a Montana federal courtroom to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Jakub pleaded guilty in November 2022 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The government alleged in court documents that in January 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant on a storage unit of Jakub’s and recovered two semi-automatic rifles with large capacity magazines, one pistol, three suppressors, various firearm parts and thousands of rounds of ammunition. In July 2022, law enforcement contacted Jakub after receiving a report of him possibly discharging a firearm. Jakub admitted to firing his pistol, and agents recovered a pistol described as a “ghost gun,” which means it had no identifiable markings.

—Zachary Paul Potts, 26, of Great Falls, who admitted to illegally possessing firearms while on supervision for prior felony convictions was sentenced in a Montana federal courtroom April 11 to four years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Potts, 26, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The government alleged in court documents that in the fall of 2021, Potts was on state supervision for multiple felony convictions when he was stopped while driving a vehicle in Great Falls with a suspended license. During a probation search of the vehicle, law enforcement found a .357-caliber revolver in a backpack and a 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat. Potts told the officer he knew about the pistol and that he had used it in the past. The government further alleged that the backpack also contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, more than four grams of fentanyl powder, a scale and empty plastic baggies.