District Court: Man pleads not guilty to 8th DUI; woman accused of child abuse

Man pleads not guilty to eighth DUI
A Jefferson City man with seven prior DUI convictions pleaded not guilty Thursday to driving drunk once again.
Randolph Louis Surges, 57, pleaded not guilty to that felony charge and to misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to carry proof of auto insurance. He faces up to five years in corrections custody on the felony count.
District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and set the next hearing for Dec. 7. Surges remains free for now under several conditions, including alcohol monitoring.
He failed to show for his previously scheduled arraignment last month, telling his public defender he had a chest cold.
According to state troopers, Surges was driving a pickup on Interstate 90 a few miles east of Anaconda around 7:20 a.m. on July 23 when he apparently fell asleep and rolled the vehicle in the median. It was resting upside down when a trooper arrived.
Surges took a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol content at .189 — more than twice the legal limit. A pipe used to smoke meth was found in the crash debris and Surges had a marijuana pipe on him, prosecutors say.
Support Local Journalism
Woman accused of child abuse
Prosecutors believe a Butte woman is to blame for her 1-year-old son sustaining a black eye and other bruises to his face and thigh.
They have charged 27-year-old Leah Christine Freeman with assault on a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She pleaded not guilty Wednesday and District Judge Robert Whelan set the next hearing for Dec. 2.
According to charging documents, Freeman went in for a doctor’s appointment at the Rocky Mountain Clinic on May 6 and brought her young son. A social worker noticed injuries to the boy and called Child Protective Services and police.
The boy had considerable bruising to the right side of his face, a black eye, what looked to be a burn mark under the same eye, a blood-shot right eye and three bruises on his inner thigh.
Freeman told police she noticed the black eye and bruising the day before when she took the boy from his crib, but wasn’t sure what happened. She thought he might have slept wrong against the crib and she brought him to her appointment so he could also get checked.
She said she probably did cause bruising in the shape of finger marks on the boy’s thighs by grabbing him “pretty hard” to stop him from rolling around while she changed his diaper. She said a boyfriend sometimes stops by but is never alone with the child.
An aunt who sometimes looks after the boy said she watched him the previous weekend but there were no injuries. She also said she had never seen Freeman be abusive or aggressive with the boy and described her “as a loving and caring mother.”
But prosecutors charged her, citing statements and circumstances and a medical exam that determined the situation a high risk for abuse. Freeman is free on pre-trial service conditions pending further proceedings.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.