District Court: Man pleads not guilty to 8th DUI; woman accused of child abuse

They have charged 27-year-old Leah Christine Freeman with assault on a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She pleaded not guilty Wednesday and District Judge Robert Whelan set the next hearing for Dec. 2.

According to charging documents, Freeman went in for a doctor’s appointment at the Rocky Mountain Clinic on May 6 and brought her young son. A social worker noticed injuries to the boy and called Child Protective Services and police.

The boy had considerable bruising to the right side of his face, a black eye, what looked to be a burn mark under the same eye, a blood-shot right eye and three bruises on his inner thigh.

Freeman told police she noticed the black eye and bruising the day before when she took the boy from his crib, but wasn’t sure what happened. She thought he might have slept wrong against the crib and she brought him to her appointment so he could also get checked.

She said she probably did cause bruising in the shape of finger marks on the boy’s thighs by grabbing him “pretty hard” to stop him from rolling around while she changed his diaper. She said a boyfriend sometimes stops by but is never alone with the child.