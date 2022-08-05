 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deer Lodge father charged in infant’s death

Blaze Sievers

Blaze Sievers 

 Provided

A 17-day-old baby girl, Winona Jean Sievers, has died and her father, Blaze Eugene Sievers, 24, of Deer Lodge, is in the Powell County Jail, charged with deliberate homicide.

The Powell County Sheriff’s office began their investigation last Sunday morning, after Child Protective Services officials were contacted by a nearby medical center of the infant’s condition.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said by the following day, Sievers had been arrested and charged with assault on a minor.

During this time, the infant had been transported to two other hospitals before succumbing to her injuries Tuesday night. She was born on July 16 in Community Hospital of Anaconda.

Following her death, the previous charge was amended to deliberate homicide. The case remains under investigation.

