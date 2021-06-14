Colorado man jailed for fatal stabbing in Butte

Police say the victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Butte on Saturday had been in town about two weeks after coming here from Colorado.

On Monday, they identified the victim as 38-year-old Carmen Edwards and the suspect as 46-year-old Ronald Roberts of Salida, Colorado.

Roberts has been arrested for deliberate homicide and is being detained at the Butte jail. He was set to make an initial appearance in Justice Court sometime Monday, Sheriff Ed Lester said.

At noon Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Grand Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the residence, officers found Edwards, who had been stabbed at least once. She was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare but died shortly after. Roberts was detained for questioning.

"Both Roberts and Edwards had been staying in Butte after coming to Butte from Colorado approximately two weeks prior to this incident," Lester said in a news release Monday.

The investigation into the stabbing was ongoing and an autopsy was being performed at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula. No other details were released Monday morning.

If charged by prosecutors and convicted, deliberate homicide carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.

