MISSOULA — A California man who admitted to a drug-trafficking crime for shipping methamphetamine from one of the world’s leading drug syndicates, Sinaloa Cartel, into the Butte community for redistribution was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Heriberto Tavares, 30, of Anaheim, California, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to court documents, the government alleged that from about November 2018 to November 2019, Tavares served as a stash house for the Sinaloa Cartel and in addition acted as the Amazon shipping services for the cartel, shipping drugs from Mexico into the United States at the direction of the drug trafficking leaders. In some instances, Tavares had 20 pounds of meth at a time in his home, which is the equivalent of approximately 72,480 doses.

Law enforcement learned that Tavares was shipping drugs, which originated in Mexico, into Montana. During an undercover operation, an agent ordered meth from Humberto Villareal of Sinaloa, Mexico, who was sentenced in 2021 to 17 years in federal prison for conviction of meth trafficking in the Butte area.

In July 2019, law enforcement received a package sent from Tavares that contained a little over one pound of meth and heroin. Agents paid for the drugs Tavares sent by wiring money to Ricardo Ramos Medina in Sinaloa.

Medina was sentenced in 2020 to eight years in federal prison for conviction on trafficking pounds of meth and other drugs to the Butte area.

Tavares was indicted as part of an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization that brought massive quantities of meth, counterfeit oxycodone pills and heroin into Butte for redistribution throughout the state.

The investigation resulted in federal convictions of 22 persons. Tavares is the last defendant to be sentenced.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement