Californians jailed for cocaine possession; bonds set at $750,000

Three California men appeared before a judge Thursday in Butte-Silver Bow Justice Court, each charged with the felony offense of criminal possession with the intent to sell cocaine.

Eric Ramirez, 37, Martin Topete Garcia, 31, and Jonathan Topete, 27, all appeared before Judge Ben Pezdark. It is alleged that this past Tuesday, while in the 3500 block of Whiteway, the trio had cocaine in their possession, with the intent to distribute.

The maximum penalty for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to sell is a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine not to exceed $50,000.

Each man has been jailed on $750,000 bonds.

Startling new numbers from the DEA: A lab has found out that out of all fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills found in 2022, 6 out of 10 had a deadly dose.
