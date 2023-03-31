After more than three years of legal twists and turns, a woman accused of providing marijuana to a teenage boy while living at an apartment at Butte Central High School was sentenced Friday.

District Judge Deborah Christopher sentenced 46-year-old Amy Kadrmas to a three-year suspended sentence to the Montana Department of Corrections for one felony count of criminal endangerment and was given credit for serving two days, with no fine to pay. It has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

Christopher normally oversees cases in Lake and Sanders counties in northwest Montana but took over this case after District Judge Robert Whelan of Butte recused himself in January 2021. Christopher conducted Friday’s sentencing from Whelan’s courtroom in Butte.

Kadrmas was also given three years’ probation under the supervision of Adult Probation & Parole. Among the stipulations, she must also have no contact with children under the age of 18 without a chaperone who is aware of all the circumstances to the case.

Prosecutors had initially charged Kadrmas in January 2020 with two felony counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs at or near a school and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

They alleged that Kadrmas and her husband, Brad Kadrmas, were living in a fourth-floor apartment at Butte Central High School in 2019 with a 14-year-old boy and she provided marijuana to him and a 14-year-old friend — the victim in this case. Brad Kadrmas was then a math teacher at the school.

Amy Kadrmas pleaded guilty to one of the initial felony counts in June 2021 as part of a plea deal and in that agreement, prosecutors recommended a three-year suspended sentence. The charge is punishable by up to life in prison and fine up to $50,000.

But in an unusual move, Whelan tossed out the entire plea deal during a sentencing hearing via Zoom in August 2021. It followed an emotional plea from the mother of the teenager, who urged Whelan to impose tougher penalties on Kadrmas than a three-year suspended sentence.

Whelan said it was comments Kadrmas made herself in a presentence investigation interview that led him to reject the entire deal. He said the only regret Kadrmas cited in the interview was being too trusting and being a “bad judge of character.”

But Kadrmas’ attorney, Kevin Vainio, said numerous violations were made before and during the hearing regarding victim impact statements. He also said the state breached the plea agreement and Butte-Silver Bow prosecutors had a conflict of interest.

He said they should be removed from the case because Samm Cox, then chief deputy county attorney, was related to the victims and had participated in the prosecution.

County prosecutors said Cox did not participate in the case but through a local agreement referred the case anyway to Ben Krakowka, county attorney and prosecutor in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. Whelan later recused himself as well and Christopher took over.

The victim’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Kadrmas claiming she targeted the teenager for abuse by providing him with marijuana, among other things. The suit also made negligence claims against Butte Central High School and its Catholic governing entities.

The lawsuit was settled in September but financial details or other facets of the settlement were not divulged.

During the initial sentencing hearing before Whelan in August 2021, the victim’s mother made a lengthy, emotional plea for tougher penalties, saying Kadrmas made her son feel like part of her family then got him to smoke marijuana.

“Marijuana is called a gateway drug for a reason, and you opened that gateway for him,” the mother told Kadrmas.

The mother said her son had since quit the school band, transferred schools, received counseling and therapy but was still suffering mentally and emotionally.

Last November, her son, along with another 18-year-old were shot and killed by a single bullet. Police stated that “one man had a large caliber handgun, fired the weapon and sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head, and the same bullet struck a second male in the head, killing him.