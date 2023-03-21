A 40-year-old Butte woman, Angela Marie Klimpel, has been listed in a national database as a missing person.

Klimpel’s family has not seen or talked to her since about March 12, and she was reported missing by a family member on Saturday.

The Butte woman is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and about 140 pounds.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, Klimpel may be traveling with her dog and could be with friends in Virginia City or West Yellowstone.

If anyone has any information on Klimpel, contact the B-SB Police Department at 406-497-1120.