Butte woman confronts man inside her home

Jordan Ellis Pederson

Pederson

A homeless man was jailed Tuesday night for the felony offenses of burglary, robbery and probation violation.

Sometime after 7 p.m., Jordan Ellis Pederson, 31, allegedly entered a residence in the 1400 block of Warren Avenue without permission. A woman inside the residence confronted Pederson and he reportedly grabbed a coat and walked out. In trying to recover the coat, an alleged struggle ensued and the woman reportedly fell to the ground and Pederson fled the area.

Not long after, officers located and arrested Pederson at CVS Pharmacy, 1275 Harrison Ave.

