Butte woman arrested for Dec. 4 attempted homicide

Bridget Marie Dahlman, 41, of Butte has been on the run since Dec. 4. Her luck ran out Tuesday when officers serving a civil paper in the 100 block of West Porphyry found her hiding in a back bedroom.

Dahlman was transported Tuesday to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for felony attempted deliberate homicide and misdemeanor contempt.

In late afternoon on Dec. 4, the 41-year-old allegedly purposely hit another woman twice with her car while the victim was standing outside of Spud McGee’s, 541 S. Main St.

The two women reportedly had argued about an ATV being parked on the sidewalk. The argument was taken outside the bar and it was at that time, witnesses claimed Dahlman got into her car and struck the other woman twice, pinning her to the ATV. She then fled in her car.

The victim suffered injuries to her legs and shoulders and was taken to St. James Healthcare where she was later released.

