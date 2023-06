MISSOULA — Amber Marie Cody, 40, of Butte appeared Thursday in the Missoula federal courthouse. Cody pleaded not guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Cody faces a mandatory minimum of five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.

She was released pending further proceedings. The Missouri River Drug Task Force investigated the case.