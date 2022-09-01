Butte’s Wells Fargo Bank robbed of undisclosed amount

A robbery took place just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank, 3650 Harrison Ave.

Butte police, along with Montana Highway Patrol officers, arrived at the location shortly after. Officers were then advised that a man had entered the bank and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and exited the bank, going northbound on foot.

The suspect is white with blonde hair, and appeared to be in his early 20s. He had a slim build, weighing about 150 pounds and is approximately 6-foot-2.

He was wearing a surgical mask, a blue baseball cap, and a green and orange plaid shirt.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, bank employees did not see a weapon.

A vehicle of interest that was in the area of the robbery is a black 2010-2014 Toyota Camry.

No one was injured during the incident, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the robbery is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120.