Butte’s overcrowded jail an ongoing problem

This past Sunday was a record day at the Butte Detention Center. The jail roster included the names of 123 inmates, which according to the detention center's website, has a capacity of 72.

Overcrowding at the Butte jail has been an ongoing problem. No one knows that better than Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester.

“We are way over capacity,” Lester said, “and it makes it hard on our staff and the inmates.”

According to Lester, the pandemic continues to haunt his department. During the height of the pandemic, officials at Butte’s jail attempted to divert a number of inmates to keep not only the men and women housed in the facility healthy, but staff as well.

“Many people, who would normally have been arrested, were given an opportunity to take care of their legal issues without going to jail,” said Lester.

For a time, that procedure worked, enabling officials to effectively manage the jail. Unfortunately, as time went by, a number of people failed to deal with those legal issues.

“So now we are seeing a ton of failures to appear and contempt of court warrants that are resulting in arrests and driving up our jail population,” explained Lester.

Compounding the problem were the numerous county employees who retired this past year. Lester’s department was hit hard, losing jail staff, dispatchers and patrol officers.

“Some retired, some resigned to take other jobs,” said Lester. “Either way, it’s hard to replace all of that experience.”

The exodus left Lester recruiting for replacements, which takes some time. The process can’t be rushed for new police recruits who not only have to complete Montana Law Enforcement Academy requirements, but the department’s own field training programs.

With the staff shortage, Lester had to change some of his staff’s schedules, while others found their job descriptions had changed. He’s optimistic that his department will get through this and hopes to have a fully-trained staff by March or April of next year.

“It’s a tough time for our staff,” admitted Lester. “They are working their asses off.”

The obvious increase in drug and alcohol use, as well as mental health issues in the Butte community weigh heavy on Lester’s mind, too.

“Addiction can lead to crime, which leads to people going to jail,” he said.

Currently, the sheriff is trying to find a way to keep people out of jail if they commit to drug treatment. He is also looking at medication-assisted treatment for those already in jail.

“There’s a lot to consider with either of these ideas, but we have to rely on science to lead us now,” he said. “We won’t be able to arrest our way out of this.”

Expanding the current facility has also been brought up. The sheriff realizes that expansion will happen at some point, but he’s not so sure that’s the best solution right now.

“Locking people up is inexpensive,” he said, “and we should look at other options that might be more effective for our community.”