Butte officers recall harrowing high-speed chase with suspects in deputy's slaying

Prosecutors believe the Barrus’s continued south on 287 after Moore was killed, turned west on Highway 2, overshot its ending by the I-90 interchange in Cardwell, crashed through a fence on that road, turned around and got on the interstate heading west.

Butte-Silver Bow police, like those in other counties, were notified about the officer shooting in Broadwater County, had a general description of the vehicle and believed it could be headed toward Butte.

Berger drove to the Continental Drive ramp onto I-90, saw the Suburban coming down from Homestake Pass, started tailing it and hit his siren and lights near the Montana exit. He had his spotlight on the Suburban and said he could tell there were two occupants.

O’Brien caught up to Berger and the chase continued at speeds of 100 mph to 110 mph, Berger said. After the Suburban hit stop-sticks a trooper had deployed in Granite County, Berger said he could see the passenger move to the rear of the vehicle.

His body cam showed his windshield being struck, believed later to be from a ricocheting bullet, and his car soon lost power. It was determined that a bullet had hit an electrical box in the car.