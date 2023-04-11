An officer at the Butte Detention Center has been terminated from their position after reportedly using racist language and making threats recently towards an inmate.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester no one was injured and he has requested that the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation investigate the incident.

The following day, the officer involved was served with a termination of employment notice.

“Because this is a personnel matter, the name of the officer involved is not being released pending the conclusion of the investigation,” said Sheriff Lester.