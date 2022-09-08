Butte nurse gets probation for diverting drugs

MISSOULA — A Butte nurse who admitted to diverting drugs while working at at St. James Healthcare was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation.

Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty in May to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance as charged in an indictment.

Zinda appeared before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

The government alleged in court documents that a Butte hospital notified the Drug Enforcement Administration that Zinda, a registered nurse working on the post-operation floor, was discovered diverting hydromorphone cartridges in September 2020.

A hospital review of Zinda’s records showed an abnormally high number of transactions by Zinda regarding oxycodone and hydromorphone as compared with other nurses working on the same floor.

According to court records, Zinda was pretending to “waste” or dispose of the hydromorphone or was giving it to patients but then cancelling the orders in the system. The hospital terminated Zinda after she tested positive for hydromorphone as well as oxycodone/oxymorphone.

Zinda told investigators that she took hydromorphone from the hospital to prevent her from getting sick when she didn’t have any pills.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the DEA, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and St. James Healthcare.