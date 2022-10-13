Butte nurse gets prison sentence for stealing opiates

MISSOULA — U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Shantyl Marie Giacoletto, 30, a Butte nurse who pleaded guilty in June to stealing opiates while working in Butte and area medical centers, to one year and one day in prison Thursday in Missoula. The sentence is to be followed by one year of supervised release.

According to court documents, Giacoletto diverted opiates in 2021 while working at medical centers in Anaconda, Butte and Deer Lodge. In June 2021, a Community Hospital of Anaconda manager discovered that Giacoletto, for at least the previous three months, routinely obtained oxycodone from the hospital’s pharmacy but did not administer that drug to the intended patients. A total of 392 oxycodone pills were unaccounted for.

When confronted by management, Giacoletto denied diverting drugs, claimed she always administered them to patients and that “nobody scans things.” Other employees discredited her assertion and indicated it would be “extremely rare” for someone to not record administering a drug to a patient. The hospital terminated Giacoletto’s employment.

Eleven days later, the government reported that Giacoletto began working at Copper Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Butte. Copper Ridge officials subsequently discovered diversions of hydrocodone, and that Giacoletto had worked shifts at Copper Ridge within days of management discerning the diversions.

Another diversion occurred in October 2021 at Continental Care and Rehabilitation Center in Butte, where the Butte woman worked as a traveling nurse. Dozens of hydrocodone and oxycodone tablets were unaccounted for and patient log sheets had been manipulated and destroyed in violation of record-keeping policies. Because of the diversion, a patient had to go without oxycodone for several days until a new supply arrived. Management then announced a drug screening, and most nurses provided urine samples, which were all negative for the diverted drugs. Giacoletto did not submit to the drug test and failed to return to work at that facility.