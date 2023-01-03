Butte man sentenced to 7 years in prison for drug trafficking, firearms crimes

MISSOULA — A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl pills and to firearms crimes was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Charles Warren Campbell, 52, who had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms, told arresting officers he was a ranking member of the Aryan Brotherhood in Arizona and had been receiving and distributing large quantities of meth and heroin over the past month.

The Butte man pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The government alleged in court documents that in August 2021, the Butte Silver-Bow Police Department officers assisted in evicting a man from a Butte residence and when they arrived, another man fled before officers could identify the person.

Officers located a firearm, five ounces of meth, a digital scale, heroin and two cell phones in a guest room. The individual being evicted advised law enforcement that Campbell had moved in about a month prior, was the man who fled the residence and that the drugs and gun belonged to Campbell. A few weeks later, officers located Campbell, who had an active felony arrest warrant, driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

During a search of the car, officers found three additional firearms, including a modified shotgun with a pistol grip and an obliterated serial number, a .25-caliber handgun and a 9mm pistol. Officers also located ammunition, meth, heroin and a fentanyl pill.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement and Montana Probation and Parole.