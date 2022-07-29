Butte man jailed on felony rape charge

A Butte man was arraigned Friday morning in Judge Ben Pezdark’s Justice Court for allegedly having sexual intercourse without consent with a girl from January 2010 through July 2012.

Benjamin Alexander DeWeert, 45, of Butte is currently housed at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center and bond has been set at $100,000.

According to court documents, the victim was under the age of 14 at the time of the offense and DeWeert was over the age of 30.

The case has yet to be transferred to state District Court, where prosecutors will provide detailed allegations of events and what they believe occurred.

Because of the victim’s age, DeWeert could get life imprisonment or be imprisoned for a term not less than four years or more than 100 years. He also could be fined $50,000.