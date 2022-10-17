Butte man involved in standoff identified

Milo Milasevich has been identified as the man who was involved in last week’s standoff on Butte’s west side.

The 36-year-old Butte man, now deceased, lived at 519 W. Aluminum St., and had barricaded himself in his home early last Wednesday afternoon, when members of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve him with a search warrant.

It was believed Milasevich had a multitude of dangerous drugs at his residence, including fentanyl, and that these drugs were being sold from this address.

The State of Idaho had also issued an extraditable arrest warrant out for his arrest.

Two hours into the standoff, Milasevich allowed a woman to leave the residence.

Early on, Milasevich told law enforcement he had firearms and explosives inside the home, along with a loaded automatic rifle.

Negotiations were ongoing but by Thursday morning, “chemical agents” were used to flush Milasevich out, but he had gone silent. Soon after, the Lewis & Clark County Bomb Squad were at the scene, using drones to locate Milasevich inside the home. Using a K-9 dog from the Montana Highway Patrol, he was found dead in a basement crawl space.