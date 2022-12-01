 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte man gets 66 months for dealing meth

MISSOULA — A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Lake County was sentenced Thursday to 66 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Gary David Conan, 42, pleaded guilty in August to distribution of meth.

According to court documents, officers with the Northwest Drug Task Force stopped Conan’s vehicle in April 2020, after he distributed meth and recovered approximately 94 grams of additional pure meth.

Indicted and then released on conditions, Conan did not report to U.S. Probation and was at large until he was arrested by the Butte Police Department in October 2021 on drug charges.

The case was investigated by the Northwest Drug Task Force and Montana Highway Patrol.

