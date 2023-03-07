A Butte man was charged Tuesday in Butte Justice Court with three felony counts of rape that allegedly occurred at 11 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 100 block of Porphyry Street.

Seth Logan Leitheiser, 27, faces three counts of sexual intercourse without consent for various alleged sexual acts forced on one victim.

Butte-Silver Bow Deputy County Attorney Ellen Donohue filed the felony rape charges Monday along with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Prosecutors say in addition to the alleged sex acts, Leitheiser pulled the victim’s hair during the assault and dragged her back into a room by her hair.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for each felony offense is 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The misdemeanor offenses have a maximum six-month jail term and a fine up to $500.

Initial charges provide few details but prosecutors will include more information on what they believed happened when the case is transferred to District Court. That usually takes a minimum of three to four weeks.

At that time, an arraignment will be set and Leitheiser will enter pleas to the charges.

Leitheiser remains in the Butte-Silver Bow County jail.