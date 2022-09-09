 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte man charged with sexual intercourse without consent, drug distribution

Andrew Jacob Calderon

Calderon

 PROVIDED

A Butte man was charged Thursday in Judge Ben Pezdark’s Justice Court with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.

Andrew Jacob Calderon, 36, of Butte is in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. Bond has been set at $250,000.

Court documents allege Calderon knowingly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7 in the 900 block of West Copper Street.

The maximum penalty Calderon could face on the rape charge is life imprisonment or imprisonment for a term not less than four years or more than 100 years. He also could be fined a maximum of $50,000.

On a separate count, documents allege Calderon sold, bartered or exchanged marijuana with the victim several times at or near the same location.

The maximum penalty for that crime is imprisonment for a term not to exceed 25 years or a $50,000 fine.

