A Butte man was charged Wednesday afternoon with raping a girl under the age of 14.

Gordon D. Ballensky, 59, appeared before Judge Ben Pezdark in Justice Court. He was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors filed the charges on June 9, 2022, and Ballensky was arrested on Tuesday.

The sexual assaults allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 14, 2019, at various locations in Butte. The maximum penalty for the rape is life in prison or a term of not less than four years or more than 100 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

According to court documents, prosecutors also allege that sometime between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, 2019, Ballensky altered, destroyed or concealed evidence by deleting files, videos, recordings, and/or images on electronic devices, including a security system he kept in his home.

For the tampering charge, he could receive a prison term not to exceed 10 years and a fine up to $50,000.

Ballensky remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.