Butte-Silver Bow County prosecutors say a Butte man fired a gun multiple times at the window of a residence where a man was standing, sending bullets into the interior of the house and causing the person to drop to the ground to avoid being shot.

Conner Tex Thomas Webster, 21, was charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide Tuesday afternoon before Judge Jimm Kilmer in Justice Court. He remains in the county jail with bond set at $500,000.

The alleged incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane.

According to court documents, several bullets pierced the drywall/sheetrock of the home’s interior, with one bullet entering the front window and exiting the rear of the home.

The victim stated that he observed a truck backed into his driveway and when he turned on the inside lights, Webster allegedly shot at him approximately five times.

The prosecutor in the case is Deputy County Attorney Ellen Donohue. The maximum penalty for this offense is life imprisonment.